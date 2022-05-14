Letter to the editor

Like many hundreds of thousands of Northern Ireland voters, I am seething with anger.

How can the DUP, a party with 25 seats out of 90, deny the people of Northern Ireland the working assembly they voted for?

That is not democracy.

As a member of the Alliance Party for over 50 years, I canvassed for this election in many parts of Northern Ireland as well as in my own constituency of South Belfast.

Everywhere people said they wanted action on health, on the cost of living, on education and on the environment.

No one mentioned the Northern Ireland Protocol to me.

The majority of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.

That we have a hard Brexit is the fault of the DUP who supported Boris Johnson’s version of Brexit .

Not allowing a speaker to be elected and not nominating a deputy first minister means that the DUP are denying all the other assembly members the opportunity to carry out the promises they made in their manifestos.