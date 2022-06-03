I agree with News Letter editor’s criticism of BBC

Letter to the editor

I just want to congratulate the News Letter editor Ben Lowry (see links below) on his on the Nolan Show on Tuesday morning, criticising the BBC coverage of the Northern Ireland 100th celebration.

I agree with everything he said.

I was at the parade from Stormont to Belfast city centre with my family on Saturday and it was a wonderful day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was actually emotional for me and others around us.

The News Letter is an excellent voice for unionism.

Did Ben ever think of going into politics?

Linda Gerard, By email

• LISTEN Ben Lowry criticises BBC on Nolan Show

• WATCH long 10 minute clip of start of the parade

• WATCH IN HIGH QUALITY Rev Gibson savages Protocol