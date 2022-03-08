If the GAA are embarrassed by IRA tributes then they hide it well

The memorial at a GAA club in Co Tyrone to IRA terrorists that was unveiled by Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein

I always look forward to reading Ruth Dudley Edwards’ weekly News Letter column as it always stimulates thought and often provokes a deeper consideration of important matters.

However her comment that the GAA “...tries to avoid being linked to political parties, let alone the IRA...” cannot go unchallenged (‘Little chance for power sharing when SF laud IRA,’ March 1, see link below).

The shameful display of a shrine being unveiled at the Clonoe O’Rahilly GAA club in Co Tyrone is not the first occasion that the GAA has been associated with efforts to celebrate IRA murderers and human rights abusers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

There are GAA clubs, GAA cups, GAA grounds and GAA memorial matches named after IRA criminals. The chanting of hate-filled pro-IRA propaganda by GAA supporters routinely surfaces on social media.

If, as Ruth Dudley Edwards suggests, the GAA feels embarrassed by having Sinn Fein unveil a monument to IRA terrorists at one of their clubs, they keep it well hidden.

Their statement that they “...will work on issuing guidance to clubs and counties on such events in the future” downplays the offence that such “events” engender within all right-minded people. However, until the GAA complete their “work” they should issue a clear unequivocal statement that anyone who supports, justifies or celebrates violence inflicted in furtherance of political objectives — past, present or future — is unwelcome within the GAA. Until such a statement is made no further tax-payers money should be given to the GAA.

Thomas Smyth, Belfast BT4