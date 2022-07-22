Letter to the editor

There have been strikes in German ports — and hence Rotterdam has been very busy in Europe’s transatlantic trade.

This gives a clue of the opportunities for Belfast Port were Belfast to be connected by rail tunnel to Great Britain.

A few years ago I was in Berlin and there in the same venue were some people working at German and Dutch ports. They themselves confirmed that a rail tunnel connected Belfast port would be a credible competitor by dint of its position on the mouth of the North Atlantic and great circle route - complete with a inter modal train service running diagonal to mainland Europe via channel tunnel.

Thus by happy coincidence a tunnel link would necessitate the reinstatement of the much missed Dumfries-Stranraer line.

Finally a tunnel link would be a factor in bringing both ‘parties’ to a common ground over the pesky protocol. There will be more internal UK trade and perishable goods would be winner given the increased speed. Also freight of the Irish Republic could be trucked to Belfast for direct transit by train to continental Europe.

A win win.