Irish pupil numbers being in freefall is a sign a language act is not needed

Letter to the editor

The open letter from Gael Linn published on Thursday morning highlights some uncomfortable facts for those who demand Irish language legislation [the letter spoke of “urgent and decisive action” being needed to reverse a decline in pupils studying languages].

The open letter from Gael Linn published on Thursday morning highlights some uncomfortable facts for those who demand Irish language legislation [the letter spoke of “urgent and decisive action” being needed to reverse a decline in pupils studying languages].

The stark truth is that, at the very time when Nationalism is calling for movement on the Irish language act agreed by the DUP as part of New Decade New Approach deal, we have objective evidence that demand for Irish in the classrooms of Northern Ireland has plummeted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a fall of more than 40% in the number of pupils taking Irish in the past 15 years, it is clear that however it is dressed up an Irish language act is simply not needed nor wanted.

It has always been clear to me that this was a politically motivated campaign, not one about rights and equality as is so often claimed.

Doubtless Irish language zealots who see an act as providing them with employment advantages in the legal profession and civil service, as well as a means of imposing their culture in places where it is not wanted, will spin this.

But the simple truth is that the demand is not there.

Northern Ireland already provides Irish medium schooling at a cost of over £20m per year. An Irish medium school was even opened with just 12 pupils a number of years ago.

We already have a lavishly funded North-South body with executive powers to promote Irish. Irish street signage is already facilitated where there is local demand. Yet with all that interest in the language is not growing but declining.

Introducing an Irish language act in such circumstances would be scandalous.

John Ross, TUV east Belfast candidate

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry