It is little wonder there is sensitivity over linguistic hegemony

Letter to the editor

The sensitivity of many around the use of language is understandable.

Through its attainment throughout the British Isles of linguistic and for a time political hegemony, and despite its attempts to deny it and the use of a title other than English to denote it, hasn’t the nationalism of the English been the most virulent and most successful of all the nationalisms of the islands?

If the attainment of linguistic hegemony is one of the means to attainment of the political is it any wonder that there is in Ireland and in Scotland and Wales the degree of sensitivity that there is around the issue?

Richard Ede, Liverpool

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Alistair Bushe