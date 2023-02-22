Letters to editor

The news that a centenary stone has finally been given permission to be erected on the Stormont estate to the west of Parliament buildings is very welcome news to all those that celebrated the centenary of Northern Ireland and considered the initial refusal two years ago a great insult and offence.

The stone in the shape of a map of Northern Ireland had already been commissioned and paid for by unionist politicians, thus ensuring that there is no cost to the public purse, but was sadly rejected in 2021 by the Assembly Commission, the committee of MLAs which manages the Stormont estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Members of the committee had supported the erection of the centenary stone, with the exception of the Sinn Fein representative who vetoed it as part of what many of us believe was a petty and vindictive snub to all those that wished to mark the historic occasion of the country’s centenary by this very fitting tribute.

The recent decision by the Assembly Commission to grant belated permission for the installation of the centenary stone after being asked to look at the matter once again was only possible as the commission is still minus its Sinn Fein representative as they were not replaced after moving to another role.

This was due to the assembly executive not being formed after the last election because of continued Unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Perhaps there is a lesson in this for unionists, good things do come from Stormont when the assembly is not operating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad