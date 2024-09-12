Pat Finucane’s family have a public inquiry – but every family deserves truth

A letter from Harry Patterson:

When Labour became the party of government and Benn was appointed NI secretary of state, some unionists said it’s not that bad.

Sure they couldn’t be any worse than the treacherous Tories? My answer was, ‘wait and see’.

Well, it should be very clear to even the most optimistic unionists that they are even more pro-republican than the last lot.

Benn has threatened basically joint rule with the Republic if Stormont fails again, and that’s a pretty big incentive for some to do exactly that - collapse Stormont.

Now we will have an inquiry into the Finucane murder.

Every family is entitled to the truth but it seems some are more entitled than others.

Stand by for an announcement on Casement. Sure it won’t be that bad – no money for old people this winter, health service on its knees, not enough police officers, but does anyone now think Benn won’t come up with £300 million to keep republicans happy?

Labour can’t be any worse than the Tories? Don’t know whether to laugh or cry.