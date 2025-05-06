Letters to editor

A letter from Alan S Carson:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First of all, as we continue to approach an increasingly inevitable future border poll, Kneecap has won it for us already.

Because their cheerleaders have lost the entire non-sectarian, moderate, middle ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondly, as we approach the greatest sporting event Northern Ireland ever had the privilege to host, why should we even care about the significance of Irish language signs at Grand Central Station?

Because the majority of our tourists, this summer, would prefer modern language signage in English, Spanish, Italian and French.

Thirdly, as the British Labour party continues to seek closer relations between the European Union and the UK, why are our leaders so slow to back them?

Fourthly, could someone please explain to me why, in the heat of those historic Brexit negotiations, the entire DUP leadership placed their trust in chameleons like Boris, Nigel Farage, Mark Francois and Steve Baker? Because that is why we have a sea border though it doesn't always have to be that way if our guys would just get the treacherous Tories out of their heads and seek true friends elsewhere.

And, finally, why am I alone in saying this?