Letter: Dr Mary Bew was a much-loved and respected GP in east Belfast

A letter from David McNarry:
By Letters
Published 5th Aug 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
My grandfather lived in Lomond Avenue around the corner from Grampian Avenue in east Belfast. Dr Mary Bew was his GP. Until last Saturday’s obituary (‘Irish veteran of World War Two who became a GP in east Belfast during the Troubles dies at the age of 101,’ July 29, see link below) I didn't know she was Lord (Paul) Bew's mother. She was an exceptional lady, loved and respected by people in the area.

David McNarry, former Ulster Unionist MLA, Comber

Irish veteran of World War Two who became a GP in east Belfast during the Troubles dies at the age of 101

