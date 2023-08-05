My grandfather lived in Lomond Avenue around the corner from Grampian Avenue in east Belfast. Dr Mary Bew was his GP. Until last Saturday’s obituary (‘Irish veteran of World War Two who became a GP in east Belfast during the Troubles dies at the age of 101,’ July 29, see link below) I didn't know she was Lord (Paul) Bew's mother. She was an exceptional lady, loved and respected by people in the area.