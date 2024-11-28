Letter: Failure of COP29 shows that something better is required to tackle global warming
A letter from Paul Doran:
COP29 is unfortunately another failure in how the global community is dealing with global warming.
I am dismayed by its failure to deal the massive military industrial complex and its contribution to global warming. The paltry contribution to rectify the issues caused by the West is utterly disappointing and clearly shows that something better than COP is required.
Paul Doran, Clondalkin, Dublin