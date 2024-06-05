Letter: It was the Free Church which helped to shift me away from atheism

Kate Forbes, the SNP politician, has been criticised for her membership of the Free Church. But intense worship and serious New Testament scholarship are hallmarks of the church. Photo: Michael Boyd/PA Wire

A letter from Dr James Hardy:

Kate Forbes, the Scottish National Party member of Scotland’s assembly, who tried to become leader of her party last year and was in the spotlight again when a vacancy arose for SNP again last month, has unfairly been criticised for her membership of the Free Church.

My own background is Anglican, and following retirement I was commissioned as an evangelist. I worked for a couple of years as an NHS GP in a Hebridean community where the Free Church witness was strong. That experience was fundamental to my middle life shift from convinced atheism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warmth and kindness of Free Church members has always impressed me. Intense worship and serious New Testament scholarship are hallmark features of the denomination.

Letters to editor

There is a passion for 'Apologetics' – robust defence of the strong rational basis for belief. Members love short classic paperbacks like 'Your Verdict on the Empty Tomb' by Val Grieve.

Prejudice towards the Free Church is unfair and must be challenged.

Media sceptics should try sampling a Free Church service. It can have life changing consequences!