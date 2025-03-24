Letter: King Charles, Queen Camilla and our wonderful citizens made it a special visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles III and Queen Camilla delight the public in Banbridge on a visit to Northern Ireland, Friday March 21 2025. They travel the length and breadth of our diverse United Kingdom Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A letter from Mr EJ Johns

Last week's royal visit to Northern Ireland was a big success in so many ways.

The king and Camilla and indeed the royal family in general have had a very difficult, challenging time over the past few years. Everything set the scene for a three-day visit to our wee country and best part of the UK. The spring weather really did come to the fore and enhanced the beauty of our countryside for the king and his party in Belfast, Limavady and Banbridge.

The humbleness and modesty of our people always amazes me, “we never expected to see the king and Camilla in Limavady/Banbridge,” said by a number of spectators when speaking to the press..

That really is what makes our royal family special, travelling the length and breadth of our diverse United Kingdom and Commonwealth, connecting with communities and thanking them for their loyalty and what they provide and produce locally and often further afield.

Not only did King Charles visit local businesses ,he also visited the cancer research centre at the Ulster University, also meeting young people involved in co-operation Ireland, schools and other charitable projects.

King Charles and Camilla really did see Belfast in its glory, the regeneration of our capital really is a massive success story, the variety of quality pubs, restaurants and arts venues with the backdrop of cobblestones and umbrellas is a joy to see.

The Causeway Shanty boys sure did give King Charles and the royal party a real taste of Ulster hospitality with their sailing songs from the north coast.

In conclusion thankyou to King Charles, Camilla and all our wonderful citizens for making this royal visit a very special one in every way. Roll on the next one.

Yours in Royalty,