Letter: No-one who takes time to understand Union Flag could take offence from it

A letter from Stevan Patterson:

Recently in the news there have been complaints about the erection of Union Flags.

Perhaps now is an ideal time to mention once again what the Union Flag represents not just politically, but spiritualty and culturally.

The Union Flag was adopted as the national flag of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland after the acts of Union which created our great United Kingdom in 1801.

Today it represents the four home nations of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. That is England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

It is made up of the three heraldic crosses of patron saints.

The cross of St George, patron saint of England, a red cross on a white background, representing both England and Wales.

The cross saltire of St Andrew, patron saint of Scotland, a diagonal white cross on a blue background representing Scotland.

And the cross saltire of St Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, a diagonal red cross on a white background representing Northern Ireland.

The Union Flag is unique in all world flags as it is the only flag to represent multiple patron saints and so represents a spiritual union gifted to us by God.

This year the flying of the Union flag is particularly important as we mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe day on the 8th May and Victory over Japan day on the 15th August that brought the Second World War to a close in the welcome return to peace after 6 long years of war.

Eighty years ago the Union Flag was flown internationally as the universal and international symbol of world freedom.

Today the Union Flag is an important part of our culture that should give offence to no-one who takes time to understand what it fully represents.