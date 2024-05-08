Letter: The devolved assembly at Stormont is becoming more and more like Belfast City Hall, passing irrelevant motions

Letters to editor

A letter from WJ Craig:

I read about a vote which was taken in the assembly on May 7th calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

This is a devolved assembly that’s becoming more and more like Belfast City Hall by the day where we have had many pointless motions discussed over the years which they have no control over.

The NHS in Northern Ireland has buckled, our roads are pathetic but our politicians will waste time debating things they here in a small province of the United Kingdom have no control over.

What’s happening in the Middle East is awful, the violence on both sides is regrettable and I agree it should cease but votes here aren’t going to make a difference.