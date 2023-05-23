Letter: The technology exists for faster election counts so we should use it

Letters to editor

With the ballots safety counted and deposited, ballot boxes put away until the next time the time has come to review what could have been better, considering the very long counts in some of the District Electoral Areas (DEA).

In this modern day use of computers, surely it must be possible that ballot papers can be run through a scanner, giving the numbers of 1, 2, 3, etc which each candidate received? Surely a programme can be made to collate the results within minutes instead of the long drawn out manual count.

The technology is there so use it.