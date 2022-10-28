Letters: Belfast Agreement is used to chip away at our unionism

The Belfast Agreement was signed almost 25 years ago

It is becoming very clear that unionists were sold a pup with the Belfast Agreement and other past agreements with the DUP.

It is gradually being unravelled to the detriment of unionism.

I have little doubt that they were agreed in good faith, but agreements need two parties honouring that agreement.

We have already seen side deals with republicans ie. comfort letters for IRA On The Runs and Irish language act.

The Belfast Agreement seems to be being used to keep unionists on board while the EU and republicans/nationalists chip away at our unionism.

We have the UUP wanting to continue as normal while our place in the UK is being removed.

We also have the Eire government now taking the Sinn Fein/IRA line on joint authority.

Unsurprisingly we have Alliance going against the Belfast Agreement saying that the Republic should have some say should the assembly fall.

Surely, the Belfast Agreement is on its last legs.

It is alright for nationalists/republicans to diverge from it but, if unionists do, we have the Tories, Eire and nationalists all calling foul.

It is good to hear Mr Donaldson holding firm even if it means an election.

All unionist parties must stand together (even the UUP) so we can encourage all unionists to be united in our opposition to the British government’s treachery, the Republic’s scheming and the EU’s power grab.

