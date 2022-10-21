Letters: IRA songs glorify slaughter of the innocent

Singing IRA songs that glorify the slaughter of the innocent should be hate crimes. We await what action will be taken over similar chants from GAA supporters that engender hatred into the hearts and minds of their youth.Recently when loyalists chanted totally unacceptable songs the whole republican/nationalist representatives immediately demanded heads to roll and that employers would sack any employees caught up in this activity. These representatives are however very silent about the deep offence and hurt felt by the unionist community and I challenge them to equally demand swift action be taken against those responsible here and that employers will equally sack them.Is it as usual one law for republicans/nationalist offenders and another for unionists. This must not be swept under the carpet but those engaged in hate crime must be brought before the court. The unionist community will watch what happens next.