Letters: Unionist strategy is undermining confidence

Letters to editor

The current unionist strategy is only undermining the confidence of our community, with defeat after defeat after defeat, and further defeat.

Granted, we have been critically and terminally betrayed but why don't we box clever for a change and exploit the economic advantage of our new so-called hybrid status instead of further demoralising our people who know fine well that we cannot win this battle?

Secondly, political unionism is now a minority, likewise nationalism, as our younger generations continue to move towards the neither unionist nor nationalist middle ground.

Because this is a young person's world.