Loyalists should flood the new legacy body with requests for investigations into IRA killings to help bring balance to how the past is investigated, says Jamie Bryson

By Staff Reporter
Published 19th Aug 2025, 06:59 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 11:29 BST
Emphasising that he is speaking on behalf of himself, and not any loyalist grouping, Jamie Bryson, pictured, sets out his idea in a letter published in today’s News Letter.placeholder image
Loyalists should ‘flood’ the new legacy body with requests for demands into IRA killings, Jamie Bryson has said.

The activist said unionist and loyalist victims bringing a deluge of cases before the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) for examination could rectify the inherent imbalance in how the Troubles is being investigated.

Emphasising that he is speaking on behalf of himself, and not any loyalist grouping, Mr Bryson sets out his idea in a letter published in today’s News Letter. You can read the letter here.

He writes: “This [flooding the legacy investigative bodies] is exactly what nationalists and republicans have done.”

Now, he adds, “the legacy landscape shifted, nationalism and republicanism ... have firmly set their face against the ICRIR in any form”.

Mr Bryson says that the UK government cannot expect loyalist transition while pandering to nationalist demands on legacy, by granting inquiries such as that into what he calls the “republican Pat Finucane”, and so presiding over a system that is biased.

