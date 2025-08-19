Emphasising that he is speaking on behalf of himself, and not any loyalist grouping, Jamie Bryson, pictured, sets out his idea in a letter published in today’s News Letter.

Loyalists should ‘flood’ the new legacy body with requests for demands into IRA killings, Jamie Bryson has said.

The activist said unionist and loyalist victims bringing a deluge of cases before the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) for examination could rectify the inherent imbalance in how the Troubles is being investigated.

He writes: “This [flooding the legacy investigative bodies] is exactly what nationalists and republicans have done.”

Now, he adds, “the legacy landscape shifted, nationalism and republicanism ... have firmly set their face against the ICRIR in any form”.