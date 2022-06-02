No mention of the Northern Ireland centenary event on UTV

Letter to the editor

Great coverage of Saturday’s Orange Order centennial parade on UTV tonight [Monday].

Only joking — not a mention, 100,000 spectators and at least 25,000 participants according to PSNI.

The UTV news at six tonight, watched it from start to finish, no mention at all, I was not the only one who noticed it.

However, plenty of time to cover the weekend’s GAA matches and even the Leinster rugby game. No doubt if there had been over 100,000 republicans in Belfast on Saturday it would have been the top story but not when it is unionists.

UTV doing it’s best to catch up with BBC anti-unionist bias.