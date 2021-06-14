Northern Ireland is lucky to have Robin Swann as health minister

Letter to the editor

To the children of Robin Swann.

I am so glad that your daddy is the health minister for Northern Ireland at this most crucial time in our history.

He has worked very hard and has followed the science that has been provided to him, to ensure that our hospitals are not overwhelmed by the Covid 19 virus. It must be very hard to make decisions on such a new virus, knowing that these will affect people’s livelihoods.

He has overseen a very successful rollout of the vaccines in Northern Ireland and has also been involved in providing extra support to less well-off countries like India.

With everybody becoming tired of lockdown, we are so lucky to have such a diligent and steadfast person, as your dad is, to be at the helm of our health services.

He has kept us on the correct path to recovery, especially when the treat of the Delta strand is still so real.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank your daddy, Robin Swann, and the staff of the NHS, for all that they have done for us, under such trying and difficult times.

Stanley Kerr, Dungannon

