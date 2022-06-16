Once-mighty BBC has us questioning licence fee as it axes Twelfth live coverage

Letter to the editor

I and thousands of other proud Unionists here in Northern Ireland and further afield have been extremely disappointed and disillusioned with the once mighty British institution known as the BBC.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, an Irish tricolour was used to represent Northern Ireland.

Then you have the decision by the BBC not to broadcast the Twelfth celebrations live.

As we see on our television screens a notable increase in Irish cultural programmes and gaelic sport (a sport with so much baggage and certainly not cross-community) the very large and dignified Orange Order Northern Ireland centennial parade in Belfast given three minutes of coverage on BBC NI.

I know there are many, many people contemplating and questioning their payment of the BBC licence fee.

Is the BBC being politically-driven?

What exactly is their agenda? In a society where we all expect and indeed demand equality, the Good Friday agreement has failed the Unionist community with concession upon concession to Irish Nationalism.

The BBC have shown their true colours and their actions have to be highlighted and challenged on every platform and held to account. BBC NI is beyond belief currently.

And enough is enough.