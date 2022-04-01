Palestine and Yemen are suffering too – not just Ukraine

Letter to the editor

The continued plight of the people of Ukraine is a situation which leads any normal person to despair.

The world has imposed financial sanctions on the Russian oligarchs, and rightly so.

In Palestine and Yemen, citizens suffer truly horrible injuries and deaths by the the governments of Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Yet no financial sanctions.

The hypocritical attitude of this is a stain on all states.

Paul Doran, Dublin

