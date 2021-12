Perhaps Michael O’Neill is saying no both to the anthem and to the MBE

Letter to the editor

So the former manager of the Northern Ireland football team, Michael O’Neill, thinks that the national anthem, God Save the Queen, at Northern Ireland matches should be replaced by who knows what.

This is the same Michael O’Neill who was apparently very happy to receive an MBE from the Queen.

I wonder if he will be returning his MBE, because I imagine that he would not want to be seen as hypocritical would he?

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

