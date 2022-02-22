President Joe Biden is looking weak over Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine

Letter to the editor

Great, leading-from-the-front-in-battle, soldier, and conservationist, American President Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘Talk softly, but carry a big stick!’

US President Barack Obama was as weak as water (while Donald Trump held more positions on Crimea, and Russia generally, than Joe Biden has on US southern border control) when saying the US would not have a new cold (or hot) war with Russia over Putin’s annexation of Crimea.

Now, appearing very hapless present-day US President Joe Biden (with the positively hyena-like, drooling, and lip-smacking, over Taiwan, Chinese Communist Party looking on) is looking as weak (in fact, impotent) over Russia’s impending invasion of the Ukraine; as the Obama administration was over Crimea (and Benghazi when the American Ambassador was assassinated)!

Great African-American Korean War Veteran and economist/philosopher Dr Thomas Sowell, appears to well sum up the attitudes of Obama, Trump, and Biden towards Russian aggression with Dr Sowell’s: “Freedom has cost too much blood and agony to be relinquished at the cheap price of rhetoric.”

I believe Teddy Roosevelt would have agreed.

Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Pk, Victoria, Australia

