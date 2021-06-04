The DUP is still a world away from robust, serious action against the Northern Ireland Protocol

Letter to the editor

Yesterday morning the TUV issued a statement warning that the DUP approach to North-South meetings was nonsense unless it was an unequivocal boycott of all such meetings unless and until our vital east/west links are fully restored.

By lunchtime, the DUP leader had told a Stormont committee that “at no point” had he refused to attend North-South meetings.

Last night he emerged from a meeting in Dublin with the Republic’s Prime Minister to say that he will attend a North-South meeting later in the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where is the DUP’s boast that the North-South dimension of the Belfast Agreement wouldn’t continue as normal while our East-West relationships are trashed?

Such silly play-acting will do nothing to further unionist aims.

We are a world away from the serious, robust and sustained political action which is necessary to convince the outside world that unionism is serious about taking a stand on the Protocol.

Mr Poots can say North-South relations have never been worse as much as he likes, but the reality is that is our links with the rest of the UK are being hacked away while it would appear that the North-South arrangements can continue as normal.

Unionism has lost patience with this duplicitous ambiguity.

The time for talking out of both sides of the mouth is over; Mr Poots needs to get off the two horses and saddle up to real and true opposition to the Protocol and at the very least, have the backbone to desist from North-South meetings forthwith, and withdraw all staff manning the Sea Border.

Stephen Cooper, TUV councillor, Comber

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe