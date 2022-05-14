Letter to the editor

A report in your newspaper states that: “Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has accused the DUP of ‘disgracefully holding the public to ransom’, after the DUP said it would block the election of an Assembly speaker”. (see link below)

In a further statement, reported by various news sites, the same Sinn Fein leader accused the DUP of “denying democracy”.

Whatever inconvenience is caused to the public by a refusing to work the present Stormont Assembly system, it will be seen by all as utterly inconsequential in comparison to the IRA’s decades of murder and terror in its efforts to obtain its own way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They punished the public with the bomb and the bullet in pursuit of their own self interest! They are where they are by ‘virtue’ of their terrorist campaign and the murder of many hundreds of innocent people!

I am saddened that someone from the DUP did not immediately make this point in an effort to contradict the weasel words of Sinn Fein!