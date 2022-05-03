The failure to build the M1, M2, M3, Westlink interchange at York St, Belfast, above, is an example of non delivery

I have seen about a dozen electoral leaflets which all seem to promise grand improvements on various matters, when history shows that the politicians and the civil servantry have failed to deliver in the past.

It is hard to know which group is to shoulder the blame.

The waste of money, effort and opportunity is mind blowing and should not be accepted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent legal cases and enquiries regarding RHI, the vet scandal, to the non delivery of the Casement Park stadium and York Street interchange and others, show incompetence, or worse, on a grand scale.

The people who are in charge do not appear to have skills and appropriate knowledge to manage the projects to satisfactory conclusions.

Not everyone has the courage of the two lady whistleblowers in the RHI and vet scandals, but it looks like the incompetents will continue to achieve little of benefit at the expense of us the taxpayer.

The four schemes mentioned are failures of leadership and competence and should not be tolerated.

Politicians should not tolerate the failure to deliver good service and should not allow incompetence to be accepted.