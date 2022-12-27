News you can trust since 1737
The US president mentioned Muslims and Buddhists on Christmas Day but not Jesus Christ

A letter from David Fleming:

By Letters
President Joe Biden at the White House last night. In his annual Christmas message to the American nation he gave a shout-out to Muslims, but not the Son of God  (Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden delivered his annual Christmas message to the American nation – but he left out a significant individual – Jesus Christ.

He gave a shout-out to Muslims and Buddhists, but not the Son of God. He did however give a cursory reference stating, ‘A child Christians believe to be the Son of God’.

Wrong again Mr President, he is the Son of God, ‘Be not deceived, God is not mocked,’ Galatians 6 v 7.

God save America!

David Fleming, Norfolk