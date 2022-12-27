The US president mentioned Muslims and Buddhists on Christmas Day but not Jesus Christ
A letter from David Fleming:
By Letters
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
President Biden delivered his annual Christmas message to the American nation – but he left out a significant individual – Jesus Christ.
He gave a shout-out to Muslims and Buddhists, but not the Son of God. He did however give a cursory reference stating, ‘A child Christians believe to be the Son of God’.
Wrong again Mr President, he is the Son of God, ‘Be not deceived, God is not mocked,’ Galatians 6 v 7.
God save America!
David Fleming, Norfolk