There has been a failure to protest against the blatant breaking of Sabbath

Letter to the editor

The Belfast marathon is now the second major sporting event to have taken place on a Sunday in the last couple of months (the other being the league cup final) at which, as far as I am aware, there has been no evangelical Protestant protest.

It is hard to imagine that such blatant Sabbath breaking could have taken place but a few short years ago without the Free Presbyterian Church raising a standard against it in the form of public protest. Yet now such events regularly come and go and for the most part the church is silent.

Indeed at least one Free Presbyterian church — the Martyrs Memorial — is directly on the marathon route however I am not aware of any public witness mounted by that church.

Serious questions must be asked of the leadership and ministers of the denomination: why is there no longer any public witness against the breaking of the fourth commandment?

Has the church taken a decision to withdraw from public witness?

If so, why is this the case and was public protest wrong in the past?

Public breaking of the fourth commandment is a sin that the church must bear public witness against.

Failure to do so is for the church to acquiesce in that sin.

Richard Ferguson, Dollingstown, Co Armagh

