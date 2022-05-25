This is indeed about internal politics, as the Irish American leader says

Letter to the editor

So an Irish-American politician thinks the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is ‘manufactured’ and hope it is not about internal politics.

A bit like a grandstanding tour of London, Brussels, Dublin & Belfast, presumably on the US taxpayers dollar, to shore up a marginal bit of Irish-American voter support in advance of the impending Roe v Wade decision?

You know the thing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Never mind what we say or do about abortion/right to chose/ right to life etc just look how we haven’t changed our views from the old days of Sinn Fein/IRA/Noraid days, aren’t we just grand?

Alan Ritchie, Belfast BT9

• Other comment articles:

• Jim Allister May 26: It is deluded to think red and green lanes will neuter the protocol

• Jeffrey Donaldson May 25: The UN condemns colonies, yet Northern Ireland has become one

• Brian John Spencer May 25: Thank goodness for those voices who challenge the anti British imbalance in Ireland

• Editorial May 25: Unionists should make clear that they have a distinct stance on legacy of terror

• Jeff Dudgeon May 24: Anglican church won’t call Cork massacre of Protestants sectarian

• Owen Polley May 23: Many culprits are to blame for Irish Sea border

• Ben Lowry May 21: There’s been a shift in London towards sympathy for NI over protocol

• Ben Lowry May 21: I do love Bangor, but it is hard to think of it as a city

• John Redwood May 20: The government must act soon over Protocol – NI unionists want their country back

• Ben Habib May 18: There isn’t even a real threat of unilateral action on protocol

• Jim Allister May 17: Boris Johnson flew into NI with weak message on the protocol

• Ruth Dudley Edwards May 17: Thank you Lithuania for pursuing Omagh bomber

• Henry McDonald May 14: Will Boris Johnson deliver beyond his rhetoric?