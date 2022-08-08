Given that the current leader of Sinn Fein supported the right to breach the human rights of unarmed civilians by the murderous actions of the IRA and continues to support the despicable people that carried out crimes against humanity, perhaps this leader should step down in the interests of human decency.
By continuing to support and glorify past actions of the IRA a message is sent to young people that violence is an acceptable alternative to the ballot box.
Sinn Fein should as a condition of being in government expel all members that have supported violence.