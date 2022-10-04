Unionists are fed up with listening to Tory hard talk on the NI Protocol
A letter from David McNarry:
Fighting talk by Edwin Poots on RTE warning that the Belfast Agreement is as good as bust and from Ian Paisley on Nolan stipulating that devolution is over, in joint reaction to the consequences of bedding in the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Unionists have had enough of listening to Tory hard talk on the protocol, hearing the Irish and EU’s offensive interference and cringing at Sinn Fein’s false dawn triumphalism.
In the face of the prime minister increasing pressure by confirming that an election will be called within weeks unless a Stormont Executive is formed, it is crucial that unionists toughen up their stance across the political spectrum.
Confidence in power sharing in unionist circles is at it lowest point ever. The leaders must clarify their positions on participating in an election. Will the DUP, UUP, TUV, contest the charade or not?
Most Popular
-
1
Belfast murder: 21 images from outside the social club where victim Sean Fox was murdered
-
2
Intrigue and rumour at Conservative conference over Northern Ireland Protocol, with DUP notably absent from the Tory gathering this year
-
3
Colm Meaney’s remarks at united Ireland rally were insulting and disappointing
An election will take place before the House of Lords vote on the Protocol Bill where the Lord Heseltine predicts ominously that “it’s going to be massacred”.
Unionism has reached a watershed in its turbulent history. It is a case of hold the line and see through the fight to a final conclusion or a case of ‘be careful what you wish for’.
Plunged into a political roller coaster, the expectancy of unionists is that their leaders take wise counsel in order to spell out a coherent strategy beyond rejectionist shadow boxing.
It needs to be visionary, otherwise the shutters will come down on devolution.
David McNarry, Former Ulster Unionist and Ukip MLA