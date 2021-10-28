Unionists have always lacked political strategies, unlike Irish republicans

The latent function of the centenary service, in St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh on October 21, was to convey that Northern Ireland had no right to exist

Owen Polley’s piece (‘Unionists must match relentless nationalism,’ October 25, see link below) is thoughtful, insightful and perceptive.

Irish nationalists and republicans scent victory in their defeat of unionism and the next Stormont election will be crucial.

Unionism always lacked strategic political language and its pragmatic application unlike Irish republicanism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unionism has to deal with political enemies at Westminster and forked-tongued non-ego commentators in Dublin, Brussels and Washington.

The latent function of the recent Armagh Centenary service was to convey that Northern Ireland had no right to exist.

In contrast consider the political strategies of Gerry Adams.

I lived in Central and Southern Africa in the 1960s after the defeat of Ian Smith’s Rhodesian Front and the creation of Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe.

Gerry Adams was quick to identify with Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress (in 2001 a memorial plaque in Irish was placed in the prison compound of Robben Island dedicated to “the shared suffering of Irish and South African political prisoners”).

After the end of white rule in 1994 Adams appealed to his republican base and many others: “Where is the unionist de Klerk?”

Closer to home he was able to say that the “Orange Bs would be beaten with equality” (meaning social equality).

Owen Polley is correct when he says that “unionists sometimes struggle to find a vocabulary that fits their aspirations and motivations”.

The challenge is to incentivise non-voting unionists back to the ballot box.

George McNally, Londonderry

• Owen Polley: Unionists need to match the relentless energy of nationalism

• Other comment articles below and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter

• Ben Lowry:Centenary church service should have celebrated Northern Ireland

• Henry McDonald: Absence of Queen at centenary service was spun beyond credulity

• Henry Patterson: Terror is being legitimised in Basque Country as it is in NI

• Ruth Dudley Edwards: Nasty article gloated over Sinn Fein centenary snub

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.