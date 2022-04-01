Well said Mr Habib: We have been sold a big fat pup... and it does not like us

A billboard ahead of the 1998 referendum

A great piece by Ben Habib in Thursday’s edition of the News Letter.

He is absolutely correct in everything he said.

(See: ‘The 1998 Agreement lies dead thanks to Protocol’)

Letter to the editor

If I could pick one paragraph out that goes to the heart of where unionism finds itself it would be this one: “Unionists know the Belfast Agreement only works for the protection and promotion of nationalism. It tramples on unionism. It’s promise of consent was a lie.”

If this was not evident before the protocol was imposed on us, then it sure is now.

Unionists who voted for the Belfast Agreement were sold a big fat pup by our so-called leaders.

The pup has grown up now and it’s very evident it doesn’t like us.

Harry Patterson, Castlecaulfield

