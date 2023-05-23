The stunning 27-year-old Social Media Executive from Belfast impressed the panel of judges on the night with her beauty, charm and personality, giving her

the winning edge over twenty-seven other finalists, to acquire the coveted crown from previous title holder, Daria Gapska.

The exclusive gala final was hosted by Former Miss Northern Ireland and Miss World Europe Anna Leitch and radio presenter,

The New Miss Northern Ireland 2023 Kaitlyn Clarke wakes up at The Clinton Suite at the Europa Hotel in Belfast , The 26-year old social media executive Kaitlyn Clarke has won the title and was one of 28 finalists who competed at the Europa Hotel on Monday night. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Rebecca McKinney.

Contest organiser and Managing Director of top Belfast modelling agency ACA Models, Victoria Withers said: “We are thrilled that Kaitlyn has won the

title. Although the standard of talent has been extremely high this year, Kaitlyn has really sparkled throughout the contest and she certainly wowed the

Kaitlyn Clarke is crowned 2023 Miss Northern Ireland

judging panel on the night.”

Winner Kaitlyn said: “I am absolutely delighted to wear the Miss Northern Ireland crown and be given the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in

this way!

"Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far. I’ve always looked up to previous

Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls.

"The competition has already been such a life changing experience and I have made friends for life.

"Winning this title is undoubtedly life-changing and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me!”

Kaitlyn Clarke has been crowned the 2023 Miss Northern Ireland at the glittering black tie event at the Europa Hotel, Belfast on Monday 22nd May.

