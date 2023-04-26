News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
15 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
16 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Ballyholme Beach: Campaign launched to have dog owners keep their pets on a lead on popular County Down beach

A renewed campaign has been launched to have dog owners keep their pets on a leash at one of Northern Ireland’s most popular beaches.

By Michael Kenwood
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST

Ards and North Down Borough Council is trialling new signage along Ballyholme Promenade in Bangor to “remind” dog owners of the need to keep their pets on a lead in designated areas.

It is hoped the signage will increase awareness and compliance of a dogs-on-lead order that has been in force since 2013.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council is hoping to reduce the amount of dog fouling in the area with the new campaign. From June 1 dog fouling fines will increase to £200 in Ards and North Down, reduced to £150 if paid within 14 days.

Dogs on leads painted signage on Ballyholme PromenadeDogs on leads painted signage on Ballyholme Promenade
Dogs on leads painted signage on Ballyholme Promenade
Most Popular

A representative from the council said: “Dog fouling has been a persistent problem in the area. By having dogs on a lead, owners are more likely to notice when their pets poop, and this encourages them to pick it up and dispose of it properly.

“In addition, dogs running free on the path could result in injuries, particularly in areas where there is a drop to the beach. For the safety of all users, it is essential that dogs are kept on a lead on the path.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogs must be on a lead on the walkway but they can run freely on the beach area. To avoid confusion, the path has been marked to show the areas where the order is in place, and signage will be erected to remind users that dogs must be on a lead.

“Failure to keep a dog on a lead on this path and at other designated dog-on-lead areas can result in a fixed penalty fine of up to £80.

"The council urges all dog owners to take responsibility for their pets, keep them on a lead in designated areas, and pick up their poop to reduce the risk to health.

“This will help to keep Ballyholme Promenade and other areas in our borough a safe and pleasant environment for everyone.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Related topics:Northern IrelandDogs