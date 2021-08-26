BBC NI serves up beauty queens and bonfires as new autumn line-up revealed

The Girl With The Colourful Leg tells the inspirational story of 25-year-old Belfast model Bernadette Hagans, the first contestant with a physical disability to reach the final of Miss Northern Ireland, part of BBC NI’s new programmes for Autumn 2021

Meanwhile, in a very personal film, Patrick will explore what the future holds for Northern Ireland, nearly 25 years after the end of the Troubles – a conflict which claimed thousands of lives, including that of Patrick’s father Jack.

Radio Ulster favourite Paula McIntyre will make her TV debut, as the popular chef shares a mouth-watering selection of recipes, which she hopes viewers will serve up to their own family and friends.

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning at BBC NI, said: “It has been another long and difficult year for audiences and we wanted to bring some much needed entertainment and escapism to the darker evenings. Our offering will hopefully make people laugh, reminisce and look at Northern Ireland from a different perspective.

“We’ve focused on light-entertainment formats and stories which resonate with people from this part of the world.”

Another hightlight is ‘The Girl With The Colourful Leg’ which tells the inspirational story of 25-year-old Belfast model Bernadette Hagans, the first contestant with a physical disability to reach the final of Miss Northern Ireland.

Diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer at 22 that resulted in the amputation of her right leg, this deeply personal documentary follows Bernadette’s journey from the boot camp to beauty gala final and her role as a disability and diversity champion.

Presented by Eamonn Holmes and introducing Michelin star chef Danni Barry and food critic Joris Minne as judges, Farm To Feast: Best Menu Wins is the first farm to fork cookery programme coming to BBC One Northern Ireland this Autumn

The autumn line-up also includes the premiere of new BBC and Britbox police drama, ‘Hope Street’, filmed in the seaside town of Donaghadee, Co Down.

The 10-part series which is a collaboration between BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Daytime will play first in Northern Ireland, before its BBC One network transmission next year.

Set in the fictional town of Port Devine the series will focus on the local police department – and the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Alimah Kahn, the first Muslim police officer in the town’s history.

Elsewhere, Stephen Nolan looks at 20 years of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, ‘Return To The Bonfire’ tells the story of the communities in the Shankill area as they prepare for their Eleventh Night bonfire, and ‘Ulster By The Sea’ presents an intimate portrait of caravan life on the west, north and east coasts of Ulster.

In a new three-part series for BBC One Northern Ireland, Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen, she will be sharing a mouth-watering selection of recipes, which Paula hopes viewers will serve up to their own family and friends. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

