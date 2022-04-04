Bishop’s due at end of road in bike challenge

The ‘Bishop’s Big Bike Ride’ set out to highlight the work of Bishops’ Appeal, the Church of Ireland’s own World Aid and Development Programme.

The challenge took six days and saw the bishop travel 350 miles.

Bishop David said: “I hadn’t been on a bike for 35 years and having just recovered from Covid-19 when the ride began I was grateful for a little electric power to my wheels.

Bishop David McClay and Rev Colin Darling at Belfast Cathedral with charity reps Dave Thomas and Sarah Leeman (Christian Aid) and Chris Thompson (Tearfund) and Lydia Monds (Bishops’ Appeal)

“It came in handy, especially in the drumlins of Co Down.”

The Bishop’s Big Bike Ride set out from Holywood Parish Church on Monday, March 7 and over six non-consecutive days Bishop David and the Rev Colin Darling, who is the rector of Killyleagh and Bishops’ Appeal rep for the Diocese of Down and Dromore, made 83 stops.

Other clergy and parishioners hopped on their bikes and joined the ride for sections of the route.

They included the Dean of Dromore Rev Geoff Wilson who completed five days and 61 stops but couldn’t continue because of changes to the schedule.

The bishop and Colin were greeted by supporters in every parish they visited and kept going by multiple cups of tea and biscuits.

They covered roughly 350 miles cycling through North Down and Ards, South Down, Newry and Mourne and, on the last day, Belfast and Castlereagh.

Bishops’ Appeal recently sent €20,000 to Habitat for Humanity and Christian Aid for their humanitarian responses in Ukraine.

This emergency response is balanced with an investment in long-term sustainable development projects that enable people to build resilience and reserves so that they can withstand future crises – projects such as those in Honduras and Jordan.

The Down and Dromore Lent Appeal for 2022 is supporting two projects in partnership with Bishops’ Appeal, one in Honduras through Christian Aid and the other in Jordan through Tearfund.

The Christian Aid project in Honduras works with their local partner organisation in eight communities that are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The Tearfund project in Jordan is helping mobilise the Anglican church there to work amongst Jordan’s poorest communities.

Parishes in the diocese are supporting the appeal in the season leading up to Easter.