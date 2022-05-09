Bookings set to open for sailings to 2023 Isle of Man TT

They advide that provisional bookings, which are held with a deposit, can be made by visiting www.steam-packet.com or by calling 08722 992 992* (UK) or 0044 8722 992 992* (ROI & outside UK).

Deposits are priced at £40 for foot passengers and £80 for vehicles.

Confirmation of bookings with final details will be sent out toward the end of 2022, with the final balance payments due in February 2023.

Pacemaker Belfast 7-6-19 Dunlop Senior TT Race - 2019 TT Conor Cummins - (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda) at Creg ny Baa during today's Dunlop Senior TT Race at the 2019 TT in the Isle of Man. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Any bookings that are not paid in full will be put back on sale the following month.

Brian Thomson, Managing Director at the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, said: “After strong bookings for Isle of Man TT 2022, we’re anticipating high demand for 2023 TT sailings.

“Previously, first day bookings have exceeded the 5,000 mark within a matter of hours of the booking system opening.

“We’re expecting our website and phone lines will be very busy on the 23rd May, but we’ve put in place several initiatives to ensure users have a good experience.

“This includes bringing in additional staff and updating our web booking system to include a queuing system, but would ask for the public’s patience as we deal with the high volume of customer inquiries.