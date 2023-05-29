​Royal British Legion standard bearers including Sir Knight David Cuddy (far left) line up in formation as the Gold State Coach carrying the King and Queen passes through Parliament Square

Imperial Grand Treasurer David Livingstone said highlights of the day included “watching the pageantry, listening to the music, seeing our new monarch, and building friendships with others”.

He said he would “always remember the sense of community atmosphere that existed among the thousands there and the affection and loyalty they demonstrated for our King”.

Mr Livingstone and his daughter, Rebecca, camped out overnight on the Mall, securing a good vantage point for the event on Saturday, May 6.

“We arrived at 11.30 on Friday evening,” he said. “The Mall was full of people, many with tents and deckchairs.

“There was a real buzz of excitement and anticipation for the day ahead.

“We met two very nice ladies from Northern Ireland and spent the evening chatting and drinking coffee.”

As dawn broke, people were asked to take down their tents and the spectators moved forward into position in readiness for the procession.

“We were very fortunate in that we were very close to the barrier and so were able to get an excellent view,” he said.

“We were situated just beside Clarence House, where I understand the King and Queen spent the night. They were inside and we were outside!” he laughed.

They had a good view of the parade, both going to and coming from Westminster Abbey.

“On the way to the abbey, Queen Camilla was closest to us, and on the way back, King Charles was closer,” he said.

“The return procession was much larger, and it was wonderful to see not only Their Majesties in the magnificent Gold State Coach, but also to see them followed by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – this was a real statement about the positive future of the monarchy regarding succession.”

As the day unfolded, and the newly crowned King and Queen appeared on the balcony with other members of the Royal Family, Mr Livingstone was fortunate to get close to the gates of Buckingham Palace to secure a clear view.

“My lasting memory will be of spontaneous renditions of the National Anthem throughout the vast crowd and those chanting ‘God Save the King’,” he said.

Although it was a rainy day, the spirits of those in the crowd remained high.

“The mood was one of expectation, joy and excitement, particularly when the procession was passing,” he said.

“I had always wanted to be in London for a large State event, and I am glad that I took the opportunity to go to this historic occasion.

“Without a doubt it was a day that will not be forgotten and will certainly live long in my memory.”

Another institution member, David Cuddy BEM, registrar of Aughintober Rising Star Temperance RBP 83, Killyman No 1 District, Tyrone, was selected as one of six standard bearers from Northern Ireland to attend.

He said it was “a great honour to be invited as the Royal British Legion Northern Ireland standard bearer”.

Mr Cuddy is chairman and standard bearer of the Royal British Legion Dungannon/Moy branch.

Norman Espie, BEM, of Tamlaghmore RBP 653, was present in his role as assistant national parade marshal.

“Sir Knight Espie was assisting the national parade marshal in the organisation of the parade of standards and training the standard bearers involved for the occasion, bringing a wealth of experience as he was the national standard bearer for six years,” said Mr Cuddy.

Mr Cuddy was part of a formation of Royal British Legion standard bearers who were in place outside Westminster Abbey, in Parliament Square.

Both men were among those awarded the Coronation Medal for their participation.

Reflecting on the coronation, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said it was “a momentous event in the history of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth”.

