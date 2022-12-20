The last NICLT trip to Lapland was before the pandemic in 2019. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Cavan O’Neill is among those who will have an early start as children, their parents, carers and medical professionals head to Belfast International Airport for 5am to board the first Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) Lapland flight for the first time since the pandemic.

The nine-year-old from Belfast who has spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, is going on the trip with his mum Emma, who said: “This trip to Lapland is a lifetime opportunity that very few people get to enjoy and we are beyond excited to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The magic of the snow, being outside and enjoying all the activities is going to leave a memory that we'll cherish forever and then there's Santa who we get to meet in his homeland just days before Christmas.

Cavan O'Neill is one of the children going on the trip of a lifetime

"It's a dream come true for Cavan and knowing that the NICLT has a team of medical professionals onboard and they've got everything covered makes this not just an extraordinary experience but one free of worry. We also understand it would be unusual not to see the Northern Lights, which is going to be something else."

Noah Collins, aged eight from Lambeg and brother and sister Lila and Bobby McKee, aged nine and seven, from Scarva, are also going to Lapland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah’s mum Rachael said: “It means the world to us Noah being given the opportunity to visit Lapland and see Santa. This is something we’ve always dreamed of doing & the NI Children to Lapland Trust have made that possible. Given how physically disabled Noah is, he enjoys experiences more so than playing with toys etc therefore we just know he will love the whole experience of visiting Santa Park.”

Lila and Bobby’s mum Karen said: “It will be a magical day for the children. Bobby had a very difficult start in life and his journey to date has been difficult, yet Bobby is the happiest boy who absolutely adores his sister Lila and loves a bit of banter and a good giggle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Collins with his father Johnny Collins, who will be accompanying him to Lapland

Another brother and sister pair going on the trip are Felix and Zara Walls, aged nine and six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their mum Julie said: “It is a dream come true for us a a family. We would not be able to take Zara to Lapland ourselves due to nature of her complex needs without the medical team and support of the Lapland Trust.”

Christopher McClure, who will be on the trip with his children Francesca, 10, and James, seven, said: “For the children, going to Lapland at Christmas is something they'll always remember. Like many families, for us the last few years have not always been easy, but we all love Christmas, and this year is going to be extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very excited. We've watched the Santa Park videos online, and our children have been talking about it non-stop. They've been counting down the days until we go. My wife and I are just as excited too.”

Felix and Zara Walls with Santa Claus

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children and their cohort of supporters will be welcomed at the airport by The Choir Studio from Newry before tour operator TUI invite them on board the three-hour flight.

In Lapland they will visit Rovaniemi where Santa resides in a cavernous winter wonderland under the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The magical spot, just 800 kilometres north of Helsinki, is where the children meet with Santa and his huskies, bake with Mrs Claus, take a magical train ride and even qualify from Elf school.

NICLT’s President, Gerry Kelly, said: “We are delighted to be able to resume our trip to Lapland this Christmas and create memories with some of the most deserving children here and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen McKee with her children Lila and Bobby

“The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust relies solely on donations and fundraising drives and we are so grateful to our donors, supporters and corporate partners who have empathised greatly and reflected those higher costs pressures on us through their contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without them our trip to Lapland this year would not be happening.”

At any given stage in Northern Ireland, there are at least 1500 children suffering from a terminal or life-limiting illness and NICLT has an objective to alleviate the pressures these children and their families face by organising experiences like the Lapland visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of NICLT, Colin Barkley, added: “On one day a year we fill an aeroplane with children with particular needs, their families, healthcare professionals and a host of equipment. The aircraft is effectively a flying hospital while the authorities in Lapland are aware of the nature of our flight and an ambulance and the local hospital are on standby.

“It is this setup that is meticulously planned that allows many of these children to fly for the first time ever, due in part to prohibitive insurance and the nature of their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s no easy feat but one that delivers so much joy and creates life-long memories for all involved, and we are so happy to bring it back after a two-year break.”

Preparing for the trip at Belfast International Airport are Charlotte Brenner, marketing manager at TUI, Rebecca Elliott and Ciara McCullough, TUI flight crew, Gerry Kelly, president of NICLT and Uel Hoey, business development director at Belfast International Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad