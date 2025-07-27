Councillor Jill Truesdale at the designated site for the new Newcastle Leisure Centre.

An Alliance representative has urged Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to reveal designs for the new Newcastle Leisure Centre over concerns it may be too small.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Council’s active and healthy committee heard that the majority of Mournes councillors were happy with the designs.

It is understood the new leisure complex to be located in the town centre is expected to include an indoor leisure pool, three lane pool and a heated play pool for children as well as a modern gymnasium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mournes Alliance Jill Truesdale said: “I am concerned that we will end up with a leisure centre that will not be the full size that we were initially promised.

“Initial plans have reported a three lane pool, this is not enough to support the number of residents in the town nor the number of additional all year round visitors and training clubs.

“People need to be clear what exactly is on the table here as I am deeply worried that there will only be a public consultation after the designs have been submitted for planning and not before.

“By waiting until the plans have been submitted really comes down to a ‘take it or leave it’ scenario when it comes to the amount of lanes. I would strongly encourage the council officers and other councillors to show the plans we have already seen, now to the public, before they are submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Downpatrick has a beautiful £15m replacement leisure centre and work is due to start on extensive works to replace Kilkeel Leisure Centre, yet here we are in Newcastle 50 odd years after this campaign began with an increasing resident population, an increasing visitor population and the dubious title of ‘premier holiday destination’ and still no swimming pool.

“We’ve waited so long for a leisure centre, we now appear to be getting less than expected and are supposed to be grateful.”

A council officer previously told the chamber: “Work is progressing and Integrated Consultancy Teams are needed to bring in subject matter experts.