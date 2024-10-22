Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lennons Accident Repair Specialists in Cookstown has joined the Fix Auto UK network.

The announcement has been described as “a new era” for the family business, which opened a new state-of-the-art workshop and offices at Sandholes Road this summer.

It will now operate as Fix Auto Cookstown.

Part of a global franchised network of more than 925 bodyshops, Fix Auto UK said the move elevated its position in Northern Ireland ‘to new heights’.

Fix Auto UK’s Operations Director Mark Hutchins (second right) welcomes John Lennon, his wife, Linda, and son, Paul, to the network after they agreed to rebrand their brand new, state-of-the-art, repair centre as Fix Auto Cookstown. They are accompanied by Martin Willis (right), the network’s Business Development Manager. Picture: Mark Richards

Original owners John and Linda Lennon who were later joined in the business by their son, Paul, relocated their entire operation into the new prestigious, purpose-built,10,000 sq ft repair centre, which Fix Auto UK said ‘firmly bridges the void the network had’ geographically.

Fix Auto UK’s operations director Mark Hutchins, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have John, Linda, Paul and the team on board.

"Our growth and stature in Northern Ireland continues to grow at an impressive pace, Fix Auto Laganside, Saintfield and Balleymoney have firmly established our proposition over the last three years, with Fix Auto Cookstown now on board, and let’s not forget the recent appointment of Fix Auto Greenisland, our proposition to serve motorists right across the region has never been stronger.

"You really cannot help but to be impressed by the new centre the Lennons have developed, it truly is a prestigious site that elevates our position to yet another level.”

Lennons Accident Repair Specialists which will soon be re-branded Fix Auto Cookstown and becomes the fifth Fix Auto UK repair centre in the region.

Designed to ensure a seamless work-throughput guaranteeing efficient repairs, the new site holds three spray booths, one of which has been ingeniously created within what has been designated as a high-ceiling strip and fit area that also includes a fine filtration system that enables the larger lorries and other commercial vehicles to be repaired.

John Lennon founded the company back in 1972 in Chapel Street in the centre of town when he bought out John Allingham’s car repair business and set up on his own. John had been working at cars and vans from the age of 15, so when he took over the business he was already known for his expertise.

John married Linda in 1980 and his new wife started working for the company on a part-time basis looking after accounts, wages and general management, joining the company full-time in 2000. Their son Paul joined the company in 2000 and takes after his father with a flair for painting, borne out when he won the UK Painter of the Year in 2003.

Commenting on joining the network, Paul said: “I can only repeat what my fellow repairers over here who’ve already joined Fix Auto UK have said, the days of operating as a lone independent are long gone and we need every element of help and support if we are to continue to thrive.

"We have invested heavily in developing this new site and we are exceptionally pleased and proud of what we’ve achieved, but, going forward, we realise we need to be part of a group of ambitious like-minded bodyshops.”