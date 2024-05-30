D-Day landing images

Northern Ireland’s D-Day anniversary commemorations get under way in Bangor this weekend, with a packed programme of events, including 1940s music, the re-creation of a military village and the band of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Codenamed Operation Overlord, the allied invasion of mainland Europe in1944 was the greatest combined land, sea and air operation ever launched.

On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 British, American and Canadian troops landed on French beaches in an all-out effort to drive the Nazis out of France and the other occupied countries.

The Bangor area in Co Down played an important role in the preparations – including the provision of a beach-landing training ground and as a base for around 30,000 US military personnel.

A colourful mosaic on Eisenhower Pier in the town reflects the significance of Bangor’s link with the pre-invasion war games.

The events will take place between 12 noon and 6pm on Saturday (June 1) and from 1pm-6pm on Sunday (June 2).

As well as the World War Two-era musical tributes, there will be an array of classic vehicles, food demonstrations and plenty of 1940s fashion on display.

Although there is a fun theme to many of the anniversary commemorations, many events also focus on the huge human cost of the liberation of Europe.

Eisenhower Pier at Bangor marina. Photo: Ards and North Down Council

Ards and North Down mayor, Cllr Jennifer Gilmour, said: “Thousands lost their lives during D-Day but without all those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen, we may not be living in the largely peaceful and democratic society that we have today.

"That’s why these commemorative events are so important. We must remember those who gave up so much for the benefit of society and we must thank those who played their part in this vital operation.”

On D-Day, the landing sites were secured within 24 hours, but at a cost of 4,400 Allied troops killed and more than 5,000 wounded.

The then Prime Minister Winston Churchill described the massive military operation as “undoubtedly the most complicated and difficult that has ever taken place”.

The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment

On the evening of June 6, beacons will be lit in Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert at 9.15pm to coincide with the nationwide commemorations, with World War Two veterans invited to attend (contact [email protected]).