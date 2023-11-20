Dark Hedges: six more trees to be felled but work begins to preserve remaining 80

Conservation experts have begun work on preserving the 80 remaining iconic trees at the Dark Hedges in north Antrim.

Some of the Dark Hedges trees that were blown down during stormy weather in January 2019. PICTURE KEVINMCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Six more trees are to be felled as part of the effort to make the roadway – made famous by the Game of Thrones television series – safe for future generations.

The beech avenue at Bregagh Road has lost a number of trees in stormy weather in recent years and there are concerns that others have been weakened and potentially dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road will be closed from Monday until the first stage of the work is completed.

The trees are now around 250 years old, while their typical life expectancy is usually 150-200 years.Tree management experts Arbor Consulting completed a survey of the site in June this year and concluded that six more must be safely felled.

Cllr Mervyn Storey, chair of the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust, said: “While it’s sad that we must see the loss of sis trees we’ve been able to agree an approach with Roads Service that meets health and safety requirements while also preserving the aesthetic qualities and very special nature of the site. “Mr Storey added: “The report from Paul Hawksford and John McNamara at Arbor Consulting gives us a solid base to move forward with the future management of the Dark Hedges. Combined withbetter traffic management this should allow the site to be loved and appreciated for many more years.“We may have been able to get to where we are today earlier but, thanks to the key stakeholders including DfI Roads, the landowners on Bregagh Road and the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, we’re now in a position where we can move forward for the benefit of this incredible location and its many users.”

It is expected that in the coming months responsibility for the Dark Hedges will pass from the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust to the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad