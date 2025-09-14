Philip Rosbotham honoured with John Finnan Oat Quality Award and pays tribute to his late father’s legacy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donaghcloney farmer Philip Rosbotham has been named the White’s Oats 2025 Grower of the Year.

Philip was awarded the prestigious John Finnan Oat Quality Award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to growing sustainable, high-quality conventional oats for Co. Armagh-based White’s Oats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For over 15 years, Philip and his late father, Woods Rosbotham have worked in close partnership with White’s Oats, consistently delivering locally produced premium milling oats. From the 2024 harvest, they supplied 150 tonnes of Northern Irish standard Mascani Oats to White’s.

Now in its 10 year, the John Finnan Oat Quality Award was established by White’s Oats in memory of Dr John Finnan, senior crop researcher at Teagasc Crop Research Centre. Dr Finnan’s pioneering work played a vital role in advancing oat production in Ireland and supporting the local oat industry.The award continues to serve as a benchmark for excellence, guiding White’s growers in producing oats to the highest standards for its award-winning porridge oats and oat cereals.

Philip said: “I am very proud to be part of White’s Agri supply chain partnership, which has helped us raise the bar in growing and producing the highest quality oats possible.

"My father, who we sadly lost earlier this year, was instrumental in setting up our partnership with White’s. He was also very much involved in the 2024 oat harvest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award is a validation of the hard work and dedication that my father put into growing oats, values that continue to guide us as we carry forward his legacy.”

Trevor Neville from Fane Valley’s Agronomy team pictured with the late Woods Rosbotham.

The judging criteria for the Grower of the Year award spans five key areas – mill quality, on-farm compliance, sustainable agriculture aligned with high environmental standards, food and farming practices and technical development.

Steven McAllister, White’s agri supply chain coordinator, added: “White’s Grower of the Year is someone who demonstrates a passion for growing high-quality oats.

"Oat Quality from the 2024 harvest overall was good, despite the poor weather last year, and challenges on farms.

Pictured is Philip Rosbotham of Donaghcloney with Steven McAllister, White’s Agri Supply Chain coordinator. Philip has been awarded the John Finnan Oat Quality Award in recognition of his outstanding commitment to growing sustainable, high-quality conventional oats