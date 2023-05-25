News you can trust since 1737
Employment Minister praises Tandragee business Rapid Power Generation Ltd during visit

The Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP, has visited Northern Ireland to meet business leaders and to see for himself how local businesses are thriving as the labour market shows positive signs of growth in the region.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th May 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:58 BST

During his time in Northern Ireland, the Minister visited Rapid Power Generation Ltd’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tandragee which created 15 jobs earlier this year in efforts to meet global demand for its generator sets.

The company – which has more than 30 years of knowledge and experience in the world of power generation – designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered generating sets which power the domestic, agricultural, construction and healthcare markets.

Mr Opperman said: “It was fantastic to be in Northern Ireland meeting local employers and hearing from companies which are creating jobs and contributing to the vibrant Northern Irish economy.

Pictured at Rapid Power Generation Ltd HQ, from left: Mervyn Cordner, Guy Opperman, John Pickering and Jarlath Gilmore.Pictured at Rapid Power Generation Ltd HQ, from left: Mervyn Cordner, Guy Opperman, John Pickering and Jarlath Gilmore.
Pictured at Rapid Power Generation Ltd HQ, from left: Mervyn Cordner, Guy Opperman, John Pickering and Jarlath Gilmore.
“We know that work is good for your health, finances and the local economy. It was great to see the initiatives to support people into work in Northern Ireland.”

A spokesperson for Rapid said: “We were honoured to have Guy Opperman MP, Minister for Employment, visit Rapid HQ. Mr Opperman enjoyed a tour of Rapid International and the recently constructed Rapid Power Generation Ltd facility.”

While in Northern Ireland, the Minister also met staff at a DWP service centre to see the work taking place on the ground to fill job vacancies with job-ready claimants, while helping businesses like Rapid Power Generation Ltd to build a reliable and resilient workforce.

Guy Opperman MP, Minister for Employment, pictured during a tour of Rapid Power Generation Ltd in Tandragee.Guy Opperman MP, Minister for Employment, pictured during a tour of Rapid Power Generation Ltd in Tandragee.
Guy Opperman MP, Minister for Employment, pictured during a tour of Rapid Power Generation Ltd in Tandragee.
