Fatal victim of Comber road crash 'will be remembered as a kind-hearted lady and a friendly face' says minister as she is laid to rest

The funeral has taken place for a pedestrian killed in a collision in Comber.

Isobel Murphy, a mother-of-three and great-grandmother, aged 80, died at the scene from her injuries following a collision with a car in the Ballygowan Road area of the town at about 4.45pm last Saturday.

Her funeral was held at Second Presbyterian Church Comber at 10.45am today, followed by burial in Comber Cemetery.

She had been a long-standing member of the church, and its minister Rev Andrew Conway estimated there had been around 200 mourners at the service.

"Isobel was a really lovely lady, well-known in the town, and well-respected.

"Obviously we're devastated by her passing and the circumstances surrounding it, but glad to remember her, her strength of character, her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and the good friend she was to many people.

"Certainly she loved her church and was a much-loved member. It was a heart-breaking privilege, but a privelege nonetheless for me to conduct the service this morning.”

She lived close to where the accident happened, where she kept a "beautiful" garden, said the minister.

Her husband Tom had passed away some years before.

"She was very devoted to her family – very much a loving wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” added Rev Conway.

"Her home was certainly a place of hospitality. Something I was saying during the service is that you always noticed her door was open and in some ways I think that was quite symbolic of the sort of person that she was: she always welcomed other people.

"I think she'll be remembered as a kind-hearted lady, a friendly face, a good neighbour.